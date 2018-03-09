Bell City High School being released early

Jeff Davis Water Comm. in Bell City are under a boil advisory throughout the weekend. Water will be turned off to repair a 2-inch line.

as a result, Bell City High School will be released at 1:00 p.m.

Public Information Officer Holly Holland said in a press release that the school has a water pressure issue. Car riders should be picked up at 1:00 p.m. as well.

Copyright 2018 KPLC. All rights reserved.