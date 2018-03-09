Don't forget about daylight saving time this weekend

If you didn't already know, daylight saving starts this Sunday, Mar. 11.

Be sure to turn your clocks forward an hour (or press buttons if you live in 2018 and it's digital). Also, be prepared for the next day to be darker than normal since the sunrise will be an hour later.

Daylight savings starts at 2 a.m. It's OK if things are a bit groggy the next morning because you'll be missing an hour of sleep. Happy sleeping!

