Free tax help for low to moderate income families

The United Way of Southwest Louisiana VITA Program will be preparing tax returns at no charge for low- to moderate-income individuals and families from 9 a.m. – 1 p.m., Saturday, March 10, at Union Baptist Family Life Center, on South Main St in Jennings.

You can call 2-1-1 to schedule an appointment. Walk-ins will be seen on a first-come, first-serve basis.

VITA tax preparers are trained by the IRS and can file both federal and state returns electronically.

Earned Income Tax Credits for those who qualify can result in a larger return. By filing electronically, taxpayers can expect their refund much quicker than filing a paper return.

