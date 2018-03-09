Could Amazon be in talks to start checking accounts?

Amazon may be easing into the bank business.

According to the Wall Street Journal, the company is said to be in talks with J. P. Morgan, Capital One, and other financial service firms, however, none of those companies are commenting right now.

The idea is to provide checking accounts for customers, but Amazon-branded checking would let customers seamlessly pay for everything they already get from the site. It appears that Amazon will arrive as more of a partner than a disruptor.

Amazon has already ventured into other business areas including shipping and medical care.

