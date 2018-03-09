Target recalls jeans in danger of causing lacerations

Target is recalling girl's jeans sold exclusively at Target stores.

The U.S. Consumer Producer Safety Commission revealed that the studs on Cat & Jack Girls' star-studded skinny jeans can come off, posing a laceration hazard.

The jeans were sold in sizes 4 to 18p and have metal stars on the front bottom portion of the legs. Also "Cat & Jack" and the words "super skinny" are printed on the inside waistband of the jeans. The hang tag should include a number between 205-03-1377 and 205-03-1392.

About 30,000 jeans have been sold and consumers should immediately stop wearing the recalled jeans and return them to any Target store for a full refund.

More information on the recall can be found on the CPSC website.

