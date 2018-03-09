Southwest Louisiana Booking Report: Mar. 8 - KPLC 7 News, Lake Charles, Louisiana

Southwest Louisiana Booking Report: Mar. 8

By Jeremy Stevens, Producer
Amber Button Gallahar, 35, Sulphur: Two counts of possession of controlled dangerous substance, prohibited acts, drug paraphernalia. 

Matthew Broussard, 29, Lake Charles: Resisting a police officer with force or violence, possession of a controlled dangerous substance, produce manufacture, distribute or possess with intent, aggravated battery. 

David Vanhorn, 34, Lake Charles: Domestic abuse battery.

Kevin Mosley, 35, Jefferson, GA: Two counts of possession of a controlled dangerous substance, prohibited acts, drug paraphernalia.

Davonne Goodly, 21, Lake Charles: Simple Burglary, theft less than $1,000, instate detainer, illegal possession of stolen things from $5,000 but less than $25,000. 

Devin Johnson, 18, Lake Charles: Disturbing the peace. 

Michael Jackson, 18, Lake Charles: Disturbing the peace. 

Jennifer Schei, 26, Longville, LA: Second degree battery, direct contempt of court.

Diamonte Napoleon, 19, Lake Charles: Disturbing the peace. 

Marty Jarrett, 33, Cleveland, TX: Illegal possession of stolen things from $1,000 but less than $5,000.

Cody Barnett, 29, Kinder: Probation violation. 

Shaun Oakley, 36, Opelousas: Instate detainer. 

Jesse Moss, 36 ,Lake Charles: Possession of a controlled dangerous substance. 

Earldrick Hall, 44, Lake Charles: Three counts of direct contempt of court, probation violation.

Robert Deville, 34, Lake Charles: Probation violation. 

Davin Walton, 35, Tomball, TX: Monetary instrument abuse.

Brandon Haywood, 28, Vinton, LA: Theft less than $1,000, simple burglary.

Aundrea Andrepont, 42, Lake Charles: Two counts of probation violation. 

Brandon Arnold, 30, Lake Charles: Probation violation. 

Bradley Spell, 31, Port Orange, FL: Simple criminal damage to property less than $1,000, simple burglary, illegal carrying of weapons, possession custody or use any tools customarily used by thieves or burglars, illegal possession of stolen things less than $1,000, theft less than $1,000. probation detainer. 

German Hurtado, 31, Houston: Produce, manufacture, distribute or possess with intent. 

  • Jennings Police Department seeks help finding missing man

    Monday, March 26 2018 11:29 AM EDT2018-03-26 15:29:12 GMT
    The Jennings Police Department is seeking the public's assistance in locating a missing person. Kevin Eugene Cretchen, 43, has been missing for over 24 hours and was last seen in the area of his residence 718 Orange Street. JPD says he was wearing a green jacket and usually rides a small bicycle. Jennings Police Department Contact the Jennings Police Department at 337-821-5513 with any information. Copyright 2018 KPLC. All rights reserved. 

  • Jennings man arrested on attempted first-degree murder charge

    Monday, March 26 2018 11:28 AM EDT2018-03-26 15:28:10 GMT

    On March 24, 2018, Jeff Davis Parish deputies responded to a disturbance in the 2100 block of Duhon Road in Jennings.

    FIRE MARSHAL: 5 suspicious fires being investigated in Leesville

    Monday, March 26 2018 11:23 AM EDT2018-03-26 15:23:45 GMT
    Five fires reported within a 30-minute span in Leesville early Monday morning are being investigated, authorities with the Office of the State Fire Marshal said. The Leesville Fire Department received reports of fires of two vehicles, an occupied home, a small commercial building and a storage shed within a half-hour, beginning just before 2 a.m. Monday, said Ashley Rodrigue, public affairs director for the State Fire Marshal's office. She said the fires were centered in one neighbo...

