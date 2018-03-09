Southwest Louisiana Booking Report: Mar. 8

Amber Button Gallahar, 35, Sulphur: Two counts of possession of controlled dangerous substance, prohibited acts, drug paraphernalia.

Matthew Broussard, 29, Lake Charles: Resisting a police officer with force or violence, possession of a controlled dangerous substance, produce manufacture, distribute or possess with intent, aggravated battery.

David Vanhorn, 34, Lake Charles: Domestic abuse battery.

Kevin Mosley, 35, Jefferson, GA: Two counts of possession of a controlled dangerous substance, prohibited acts, drug paraphernalia.

Davonne Goodly, 21, Lake Charles: Simple Burglary, theft less than $1,000, instate detainer, illegal possession of stolen things from $5,000 but less than $25,000.

Devin Johnson, 18, Lake Charles: Disturbing the peace.

Michael Jackson, 18, Lake Charles: Disturbing the peace.

Jennifer Schei, 26, Longville, LA: Second degree battery, direct contempt of court.

Diamonte Napoleon, 19, Lake Charles: Disturbing the peace.

Marty Jarrett, 33, Cleveland, TX: Illegal possession of stolen things from $1,000 but less than $5,000.

Cody Barnett, 29, Kinder: Probation violation.

Shaun Oakley, 36, Opelousas: Instate detainer.

Jesse Moss, 36 ,Lake Charles: Possession of a controlled dangerous substance.

Earldrick Hall, 44, Lake Charles: Three counts of direct contempt of court, probation violation.

Robert Deville, 34, Lake Charles: Probation violation.

Davin Walton, 35, Tomball, TX: Monetary instrument abuse.

Brandon Haywood, 28, Vinton, LA: Theft less than $1,000, simple burglary.

Aundrea Andrepont, 42, Lake Charles: Two counts of probation violation.

Brandon Arnold, 30, Lake Charles: Probation violation.

Bradley Spell, 31, Port Orange, FL: Simple criminal damage to property less than $1,000, simple burglary, illegal carrying of weapons, possession custody or use any tools customarily used by thieves or burglars, illegal possession of stolen things less than $1,000, theft less than $1,000. probation detainer.

German Hurtado, 31, Houston: Produce, manufacture, distribute or possess with intent.

