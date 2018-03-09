Coca-Cola to sell alcohol?

Coca-cola is launching the first alcoholic drink in its history.

President of Coca-Cola's Japanese unit, Jorge Garduño, mentioned in an interview that Coke plans to begin selling an alcoholic drink in Japan.

Garduño explains that the drink is called Chu-Hi and is a canned alcoholic drink made up of a distilled Japanese beverage called shochu, sparkling water, and flavoring. It will be in the low alcohol category. The beverage is sold almost exclusively in Japan.

Coke has dabbled in alcohol in the past, buying wine businesses in the U.S. in the 1970s.

The beverage giant says because of the nature of the Japanese drinks market, it's unlikely Chu-Hi drinks will launch in other countries.

