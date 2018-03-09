Sen. John Kennedy to talk consumer protections

U.S. Senator John Kennedy will be in Lake Charles on Friday, March 9, talking about his proposed fix in the wake of the massive Equifax security breach.

Kennedy, a Louisiana republican, is working with Senator Brian Schatz (D-Hawaii) on an amendment that would better protect consumers.

Their bill would make the big three credit reporting agencies create a website so people can get free access to their credit information, and allow them to easily opt out of third parties obtaining their data.

