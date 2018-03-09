Ointment recalled because it could poison children

An ointment called Bacitraycin us being recalled.

The U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission recalled the ointment because the packaging failed to meet child-resistant closure requirements. This is a violation of the Poison Prevention Packaging Act.

The lidocaine in the ointment also poses a risk of poisoning to young children if they put it on their skin or ingest it.

About 500,000 units have been sold in the U.S. Customers should immediately place the ointment out of the reach of children and contact united exchange for a full refund. Stores that sell the product include Food Lion, Kroger, Rite Aid, Walgreens and more.

No incidents or injuries have been reported.

To see the rest of the information on the recall click HERE.

