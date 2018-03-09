ArtRAGEous performance at McNeese

Yesterday, the audience at McNeese State University got to see the Artrageous event in action.

.The troupe of artists, musicians, singers and dancers performed at McNeese yesterday as part of the Banners series.

The performers mixed vocals, choreography, and a little help from the audience to create a visual journey. Famous icons were painted live while the audience guessed who the artist was painting.

Organizers the group used its wide array of talent and participation from the audience to create a unique experience.

Copyright 2018 KPLC. All rights reserved.