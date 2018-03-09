Sports Person of the Week - Jake Greene

Between Roy Greene, Larry Greene, Mike Greene and Chris Greene, the Greene family has accounted for over 2,000 wins.

Pitkin coach Jake Greene, has continued in their footsteps.

"Great grandpa, grandpa, dad and my uncle, it's part of the family tradition" said Greene. "I am really excited to be a part of carrying on the family tradition."

Every family has some type of tradition. For the Greene's, it's coaching basketball. Greene is the latest in the family to take his team to Marsh Madness.

"One thing I wanted to do was just enjoy it because I know how hard it is to make it here. My dad, to me, was the best coach in the state and he coached 33 years and only had one opportunity to make it."

"It's always been my oldest dream and my oldest goal I can remember. As a little kid my dad would take me up here and I would watch all of the games and I would look in the program and see who averaged double figures and who were the best guys. I would take notes on the players," said Greene. "I always pictured myself being here one day and I didn't get to make it as a player, but I was fortunate enough and blessed enough to have God and these guys lead us here."

The DeRidder native in just his fourth year with the Tigers, led Pitkin back to the big dance for the first time since 2004. Greene believes the foundation has been laid.

"My assistant coach always famously says, 'go shock the crap out of people.' I think that is what we have done getting here and having a chance at the end there with it being so close. I think that is what we've done and I think that is what we are going to continue to try to do."

