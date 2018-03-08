Traffic trouble for Sulphur residents - KPLC 7 News, Lake Charles, Louisiana

Traffic trouble for Sulphur residents

SULPHUR, LA (KPLC) -

Sulphur residents say bumper to bumper traffic is the new norm since work on the I-10 bridge began last weekend.

Construction on the $8.5 million project is already causing many to adjust their daily lives.

The intersection of Prater road and Maplewood drive is not only taking on traffic from the nearby plants but also drivers trying to find their way on I-10.

Some residents like Carrie Shaw, who live along Prater road, said traffic backup from the I-10 bridge is leaving vehicles on these residential roads even longer.

Shaw said she's even rethinking her decision to live in the area.

"I have second guessed living here now," Shaw said. "Trying to leave my house now there's no way I could leave like I normally would."

Christine Fuselier, who works at a daycare center on Prater road, said traffic from I-10 is having a trickling down effect for residents who live and work in the area.

"Tuesday it took me an hour and 50 minutes to get home," Fuselier said. "On Wednesday it took two hours and 15 minutes."

"And this is only week one."

Fuselier said the time spent in traffic is also taking a bite out of her wallet.

"To get gas in my minivan is $30," Fuselier said. "Yesterday I had to fill up again and normally it lasts me from Sunday to Friday." 

"So what was going to be $120 in gas a month is now going to be $240."

Sulphur police are urging drivers to use main roads and to avoid using Maplewood drive as an alternate route.

Copyright 2018 KPLC. All rights reserved.

  • More Local NewsNewsMore>>

  • Jennings Police Department seeks help finding missing man

    Jennings Police Department seeks help finding missing man

    Monday, March 26 2018 11:29 AM EDT2018-03-26 15:29:12 GMT
    (Source: KPLC)(Source: KPLC)

    The Jennings Police Department is seeking the public's assistance in locating a missing person. Kevin Eugene Cretchen, 43, has been missing for over 24 hours and was last seen in the area of his residence 718 Orange Street. JPD says he was wearing a green jacket and usually rides a small bicycle. Jennings Police Department Contact the Jennings Police Department at 337-821-5513 with any information. Copyright 2018 KPLC. All rights reserved. 

    More >>

    The Jennings Police Department is seeking the public's assistance in locating a missing person. Kevin Eugene Cretchen, 43, has been missing for over 24 hours and was last seen in the area of his residence 718 Orange Street. JPD says he was wearing a green jacket and usually rides a small bicycle. Jennings Police Department Contact the Jennings Police Department at 337-821-5513 with any information. Copyright 2018 KPLC. All rights reserved. 

    More >>

  • Jennings man arrested on attempted first-degree murder charge

    Jennings man arrested on attempted first-degree murder charge

    Monday, March 26 2018 11:28 AM EDT2018-03-26 15:28:10 GMT

    On March 24, 2018, Jeff Davis Parish deputies responded to a disturbance in the 2100 block of Duhon Road in Jennings.

    More >>

    On March 24, 2018, Jeff Davis Parish deputies responded to a disturbance in the 2100 block of Duhon Road in Jennings.

    More >>

  • BREAKING

    FIRE MARSHAL: 5 suspicious fires being investigated in Leesville

    FIRE MARSHAL: 5 suspicious fires being investigated in Leesville

    Monday, March 26 2018 11:23 AM EDT2018-03-26 15:23:45 GMT
    Five suspicious fires in Leesville overnight are being investigated. (Source: Office of the State Fire Marshal)Five suspicious fires in Leesville overnight are being investigated. (Source: Office of the State Fire Marshal)

    Five fires reported within a 30-minute span in Leesville early Monday morning are being investigated, authorities with the Office of the State Fire Marshal said. The Leesville Fire Department received reports of fires of two vehicles, an occupied home, a small commercial building and a storage shed within a half-hour, beginning just before 2 a.m. Monday, said Ashley Rodrigue, public affairs director for the State Fire Marshal's office. She said the fires were centered in one neighbo...

    More >>

    Five fires reported within a 30-minute span in Leesville early Monday morning are being investigated, authorities with the Office of the State Fire Marshal said. The Leesville Fire Department received reports of fires of two vehicles, an occupied home, a small commercial building and a storage shed within a half-hour, beginning just before 2 a.m. Monday, said Ashley Rodrigue, public affairs director for the State Fire Marshal's office. She said the fires were centered in one neighbo...

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly