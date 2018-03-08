Traffic trouble for Sulphur residents

Sulphur residents say bumper to bumper traffic is the new norm since work on the I-10 bridge began last weekend.

Construction on the $8.5 million project is already causing many to adjust their daily lives.

The intersection of Prater road and Maplewood drive is not only taking on traffic from the nearby plants but also drivers trying to find their way on I-10.

Some residents like Carrie Shaw, who live along Prater road, said traffic backup from the I-10 bridge is leaving vehicles on these residential roads even longer.

Shaw said she's even rethinking her decision to live in the area.

"I have second guessed living here now," Shaw said. "Trying to leave my house now there's no way I could leave like I normally would."

Christine Fuselier, who works at a daycare center on Prater road, said traffic from I-10 is having a trickling down effect for residents who live and work in the area.

"Tuesday it took me an hour and 50 minutes to get home," Fuselier said. "On Wednesday it took two hours and 15 minutes."

"And this is only week one."

Fuselier said the time spent in traffic is also taking a bite out of her wallet.

"To get gas in my minivan is $30," Fuselier said. "Yesterday I had to fill up again and normally it lasts me from Sunday to Friday."

"So what was going to be $120 in gas a month is now going to be $240."

Sulphur police are urging drivers to use main roads and to avoid using Maplewood drive as an alternate route.

Copyright 2018 KPLC. All rights reserved.