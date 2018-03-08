Sulphur baseball ranked fifth in the nation by Baseball America

It's looks to be another strong year from Southwest Louisiana on the baseball front. The Sulphur Golden Tors are already off to the No. 1 power rating in Class 5A (select and non-select). To add to the early season accomplishments, Baseball America named Sulphur to its 'High School Top 25' rankings this week. The Tors are ranked fifth overall with a 11-0 record. Sulphur is the only team from Louisiana to make the list.

Sulphur is led at the plate by seniors Will Dion and Scott Jones. The duo are both hitting nearly .600 this season. Senior infielder Haydn Stutes has been a RBI machine up to this point with 16.

Dion has also led the Tors on the bump. He's 2-0 with a 0.47 ERA and he leads the team in innings pitched. Fellow senior Chance Stone has also been effective on the mound, as the senior has totaled a team-high 20 strikeouts in just under 15 innings of work. He's also perfect with a 3-0 record.

Copyright 2018 KPLC. All rights reserved.