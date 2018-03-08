City of Sulphur urges drivers to avoid Maplewood Drive as alternate route, says trash pickup may be delayed

Trash pickup in Sulphur by Republic Services may be delayed due to the congestion caused by I-10 bridge construction, according to Kaitlyn Gallegos, spokesperson for the City of Sulphur.

Sulphur residents are asked to bring their trash cans to the road the night before normal trash day. If your trash is not picked up on schedule you are asked to call 337-527-4500 or click HERE.

Mayor Chris Duncan is also asking motorists to use the main roads in Sulphur and avoid using Maplewood Drive as an alternate route. Due to the construction on I-10, there has been an increase of congestion at the intersection of Maplewood Drive and Prater Road.

Drivers are also asked to not block driveways or intersections.

Copyright 2018 KPLC. All rights reserved.