Nine Sulphur businesses cited for selling alcohol to minors

The Sulphur Police Department conducted an underage alcohol sales sting Wednesday night, according to Chief Lewis Coats.

Sixteen Sulphur businesses were the focus of the sting, and of those 16, nine sold alcohol to a minor.

Citations have been issued to:

Shop Rite, 1600 E. Napoleon St.

Fifth Wheel, 500 N. Beglis Pkwy.

Market Basket, 2227 Maplewood Drive

More 4 Less, 3350 Maplewood Drive

Xprez Tobacco, 3703 Maplewood Drive

Exxon (Delta Food Mart), 309 S. Cities Service Hwy.

Gulf (Bayou Food Mart), 1900 Ruth St.

Shell, 2618 S. Ruth St.

Valero (Smoker's Paradise), 2021 Ruth St.

