Louisiana DOTD adds 13 new traffic cameras in Southwest Louisiana

The Lake Charles Intelligent Transportation Systems project added 13 new CCTV camera sites to the Lake Area. This brings the total to 38 cameras, according to Rodney Mallett, communications director for the Louisiana Department of Transportation and Development.

In light of recent traffic issues in the area, many Southwest Louisiana residents have been wanting traffic updates and detour information. DOTD's goal is to achieve full coverage of the area, but funding issues limit this goal, according to Mallett.

"The design process begins with the development of a Systems Engineering Analysis where the locations for camera sites is determined," said Mallett. "We situate the sites based on road geometry, the location of exits/entrances, overpasses, availability of power, known problem areas. The goal is the best viewing of the roadway possible."

To view Louisiana DOTD's traffic cameras, road reports, and more, visit their website.

Here are some combined views of the cameras. They update every two minutes.

Lake Charles

Sulphur

Westlake

