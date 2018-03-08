Daylight Saving Time is a great time to replace smoke detectors

The National Safety Council says that the change to Daylight Saving Time is an opportune time for families to address indoor safety measures.

One safety tip they suggest is replacing batteries in smoke detectors and administering a home emergency plan with the entire family.

Smoke detectors should be replaced every 10 years and carbon monoxide detectors should be replaced every five years. Batteries for both detectors should be replaced every year.

Here are more safety tips from the California Department of Forestry and Fire Protection:

Install smoke alarms in every bedroom, in the hallways leading to the bedrooms, and on each level of your home.

Smoke alarms should be mounted on the ceiling 4 inches from the wall; wall mounts should be 4-12 inches from the ceiling. Do not install smoke alarms near draft areas.

Smoke alarms with non-replaceable, long-life batteries are designed to remain effective for up to 10 years. If the low-battery alarm chirps, replace the entire alarm immediately.

For other smoke alarms, replace batteries at least once a year.

Test your smoke alarm every month by holding down the test button.

Smoke alarms should be replaced every 10 years.

You can find more safety tips in regards to various home improvement projects at http://entergylouisiana.com/your_home/ and entergy.com/save-money.

Copyright 2018 KPLC. All rights reserved.