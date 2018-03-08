Daylight Saving Time is a great time to replace smoke detectors

The National Safety Council says that the change to Daylight Saving Time is an opportune time for families to address indoor safety measures.
One safety tip they suggest is replacing batteries in smoke detectors and administering a home emergency plan with the entire family.
Smoke detectors should be replaced every 10 years and carbon monoxide detectors should be replaced every five years. Batteries for both detectors should be replaced every year.
Here are more safety tips from the California Department of Forestry and Fire Protection:
