McNeese announces 2018 spring GradFest

By Kaley Willis, Digital Producer
McNeese State University's 2018 spring GradFest will be held from 9 a.m. - 4:30 p.m. March 14 in the Holbrook Student Union Annex.

Students preparing to graduate in May can pick up caps and gowns, order their official class rings, and get a complimentary graduation portrait taken.

Students will also have the opportunity to verify the status of their degree application, pay any outstanding fees, learn about student loan repayment and exit interview requirements. Representatives from the graduate school, the alumni association, the McNeese Credit Union, and the career and student development center will also be available to answer student questions.

Persons needing accommodations as provided by the Americans with Disabilities Act should contact the ADA Coordinator at 337-475-5428, voice; 337-475-5960, fax; 337-562-4227, TDD/TTY, hearing impaired; or by email at cdo@mcneese.edu.

