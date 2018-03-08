Boil advisory lifted in Iowa

A crew working in Iowa bored a hole in an 8-inch water main. A boil advisory has been lifted. (Source: Iowa Mayor Carolyn Ponthieux)

A boil advisory in the Town of Iowa has been lifted.

A CenturyLink crew working in Iowa bored a hole through an 8-inch water main at the corner of S. Knapp Avenue and W. Second Street Monday. The water main was repaired that day, but some in the town remained under a boil advisory.

Mayor Carol Ponthieux said Thursday that tests have shown that the water is now safe to drink.

Copyright 2018 KPLC. All rights reserved.