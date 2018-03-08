McNeese announces Greek Week schedule of events - KPLC 7 News, Lake Charles, Louisiana

McNeese announces Greek Week schedule of events

LAKE CHARLES, LA (KPLC) -

Greek Week gets underway on the McNeese State University campus March 12-16 as 14 Greek sororities and fraternities representing more than 500 students prepare for a
week of activities and camaraderie. The event is sponsored by the Greek Unity Board.

The Greeks will battle it out during a weeklong game of Change Wars to raise money for the Louisiana Lion’s Camp. Each chapter will have a jar in the New Ranch and the
chapter with the most change wins.


Other Greek Week events include:

Monday, March 12
Change Wars
10 a.m.-1 p.m., New Ranch

Opening Ceremony
4 p.m. in the Quad

Tuesday, March 13
Change Wars
10 a.m.-1 p.m., New Ranch

Wednesday, March 14
Change Wars
10 a.m.-1 p.m., New Ranch

Game Night
6 p.m., Old Ranch

Thursday, March 15
Change Wars
10 a.m.-1 p.m., New Ranch

Greek Olympics
4:30 p.m. in the Quad

Friday, March 16

Change Wars
10 a.m.-1 p.m., New Ranch

Greek Sing
6 p.m., Parra Ballroom, New Ranch

