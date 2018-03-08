McNeese announces Greek Week schedule of events

Greek Week gets underway on the McNeese State University campus March 12-16 as 14 Greek sororities and fraternities representing more than 500 students prepare for a

week of activities and camaraderie. The event is sponsored by the Greek Unity Board.

The Greeks will battle it out during a weeklong game of Change Wars to raise money for the Louisiana Lion’s Camp. Each chapter will have a jar in the New Ranch and the

chapter with the most change wins.



Other Greek Week events include:

Monday, March 12

Change Wars

10 a.m.-1 p.m., New Ranch

Opening Ceremony

4 p.m. in the Quad

Tuesday, March 13

Change Wars

10 a.m.-1 p.m., New Ranch

Wednesday, March 14

Change Wars

10 a.m.-1 p.m., New Ranch

Game Night

6 p.m., Old Ranch

Thursday, March 15

Change Wars

10 a.m.-1 p.m., New Ranch



Greek Olympics

4:30 p.m. in the Quad

Friday, March 16

Change Wars

10 a.m.-1 p.m., New Ranch

Greek Sing

6 p.m., Parra Ballroom, New Ranch