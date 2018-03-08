Bumble dating app bans gun images

The popular dating app, Bumble, is moving to prohibit users from posting images of firearms.

Bumble announced the ban in a Monday blog post saying that they will begin the process of moderating all new and previously updated photos. The company says users will be able to appeal to have deleted images restored--allowing some wiggle room for hobbyists and competitive shooters.

The move comes in the wake of the school shooting that left 17 people dead in Florida last month. Bumble says "As mass shootings continue to devastate communities across the country, it's time to state unequivocally that gun violence is not in line with our values, nor do these weapons belong on Bumble." The app has made a $100,000 donation to March For Our Lives in honor of the survivors of the Parkland tragedy.

The app will make an exception for people with military and law enforcement backgrounds. Bumble will allow those users to post images of themselves carrying guns while in uniform.

Copyright 2018 KPLC. All rights reserved.