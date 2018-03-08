Man so drunk that he gets hit by his own car

A man faces drunk driving charges after getting hit by his own car while trying to get away from police.



According to the Fairfax County police's Facebook page, they say they tried to pull the man over but he sped off. He got out of his car to escape but forgot to put the car in park.

Officers say the car hit him but he was not seriously hurt.

FCPD posted that he was charged with a DWI and a "list of other charges". This is his 3rd offense.

Below is the video from the Fairfax County Police Department Facebook page.