Artrageous interactive show coming to Bulber Auditorium

Artrageous, a troupe of artists, musicians, singers and dancers, will perform at 7:00 P.M. on Thursday, March 8, in McNeese's Bulber Auditorium as part of the 2018 Banners series. (Source: KPLC)

Artrageous, a troupe of artists, musicians, singers and dancers, will perform at 7:00 P.M. on Thursday, March 8, in McNeese State University’s F.G. Bulber Auditorium as part of the 2018 Banners at McNeese season.

With an artist’s pallet that mixes captivating vocals, intricate choreography, and exciting audience interaction, Artrageous takes the audience on a unique visual journey packed with wild inspiration, creativity and fun.

All artists need inspiration and Artrageous’ inspiration is its audience.



The first act of the show invites everyone to guess along, as famous icons are painted live.



The Artrageous artists collaborate with each other as the show progresses, providing a once-in-a-lifetime genre bending experience.



The signature aspect of an Artrageous performance is interaction and engagement, so be prepared to be a part of the show.



During the final number, the audience is invited to join Artrageous on stage to view and participate in the installation that was created throughout the show.

Tickets will be available at the door at $20 for adults, $5 for students under 18 and free for McNeese and Sowela students with current IDs.

Banners is supported by ticket sales, memberships, corporate sponsors and grants. For more information about the program or tickets, visit the Banners website at www.banners.org or call the Banners office at 337-475-5123.

Persons needing accommodations as provided by the Americans with Disabilities Act should contact the ADA Coordinator at 337-475-5428, voice; 337-456-5960, fax; 337-562-4227, TDD/TTY, hearing impaired or by email at cdo@mcneese.edu.



Copyright KPLC 2018. All rights reserved.