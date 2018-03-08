Legal dispute over Bayou Bridge Pipeline to happen next week

The legal dispute over the bayou bridge pipeline will move before a federal appeals court next week.

The crude oil pipeline would link Lake Charles with refineries 162 miles away in Saint James Parish, but a judge recently halted construction in the Atchafalaya basin until a lawsuit filed by environmental groups is resolved.

The company behind the pipeline wants the 5th U.S. circuit of appeals to issue an emergency stay allowing work to resume in the Atchafalaya basin.

The court will hear from both sides Tuesday.

Copyright 2018 KPLC. All rights reserved.