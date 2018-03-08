Southwest Louisiana arrest report: March 7, 2018

Calcasieu Correctional Center:

Jose Alfredo Cancino, 23, Lake Charles: Reckless operation, operating while intoxicated. Bond: $2,500.

Megan Irene Hardy, 22, Iowa: Assault. Bond: $2,000.

Edwar Jonery Garcia Herrera, 22, Lake Charles: Instate detainer.

Austin Wayne Dean, 35, Iota: Possession of drugs with the intent to distribute, possess or manufacture; drug paraphernalia; instate detainer.

Brian Keith Lavine, 48, Lake Charles: Possession of marijuana, theft, disturbing the peace, drug paraphernalia, criminal trespass. Bond: $16,000.

Kathleen Marion Qualls, 48, Lake Charles: Probation violation.

Andrew Ray Quienalty, 26, Lake Charles: Possession of marijuana, drug paraphernalia.

Michael Boyette Strickland, 46, Sulphur: ARDC detainer.

Winston Joseph Latour, III, 35, Lake Charles: Battery.

Brandy Modene Oquain, 27, Dequincy: Battery.

Jedidah Jancie, 17, Vinton: Burglary, theft.

Noah Celestine, Jr., Iowa: Theft, burglary, illegal carrying of weapons, possession of drugs, drug paraphernalia, simple criminal damage to property.

Floyd Terrill Molette, 41, Lafayette: Burglary, instate detainer.

Sara Elise Mcgee, 26, Lake Charles: Direct contempt of court.

Charles Adam Hutchins, 56, Lake Charles: Theft, burglary, simple criminal damage to property.

Patricia Anne Steitler, 40, Starks: Possession of drugs.

Shane Michael Delaney, 49, Lake Charles: Obstruction of public passage, possession of drugs, possession of marijuana, drug paraphernalia.

Keith Wayne Robertson, 37, Lake Charles: Failure to register and notify as a sex offender or child predator. Bond: $4,000.

Morgan Leigh Richard, 24, Lake Charles: Battery, home invasion.

Mandie Renee Herpeche, 32, Houston, TX: Probation violation.

Chesti Lynn Thibodeaux, 29, Lake Charles: Direct contempt of court, theft, simple criminal damage to property. Bond: $3,500.

Barbara Levear Ledet, 45, Lake Charles: Direct contempt of court.

Philip Mark Amy, 39, Lake Charles: Burglary, theft, simple criminal damage to property, possession of drugs, contraband.

