132-year-old message in a bottle found in Australia

The world's oldest known message in a bottle has been found half-buried at a West Australian beach.

The Western Australian Museum announces that the amazing find is confirmed to be a bonafide relic dating back 130 years.

A pair of friends found the bottle while walking across the sand dunes when they noticed something sticking out of the sand. One of the friends took the bottle home to her husband and researched it online.

The date on the message-- June 12, 1886. The bottle was a mid to late 19th century Dutch gin bottle. The museum says the German bark Paula sailed from Cardiff to Makassar in 1886 and the message was most likely thrown overboard. The last bottle found was on Jan. 7, 1934 in Denmark.

The friends generously loaned their find to the Western Australian Museum to display for the next 2 years,

To get more information about the bottle, visit The Western Australian Museum's website.

