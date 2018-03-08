Amazon offers reduced prime membership to medicaid recipients

Amazon is reducing the price of its Prime membership for Medicaid recipients.

The online retailer announced to Reuters Wednesday that recipients will be able to subscribe to Prime for 5.99 a month.

According to amazon.com, the normal price for Prime is $12.99 per month or $99 per year. So that's a savings of up to $84.

To qualify for the Medicaid discount customers must have a valid Medicaid card or Electronic Benefits Transfer, better known as EBT, card. Customers can renew it annually for up to 4 years.

To get more information on this offer, visit Reuters website.

