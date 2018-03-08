Today is World Kidney Day

Today is National Kidney Day.

March is National Kidney Month, and throughout the month Louisianans should remember to "heart your kidneys."

In Louisiana, over 460,000 citizens suffer from chronic kidney disease, over 10,000 patients are on dialysis, and 1,800 hundred kidney patients are on a transplant list.

More than 30 million American adults are estimated to have the disease, which is the ninth leading cause of death in the U.S.

