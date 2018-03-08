Medicare issuing new ID cards

For those Americans who receive Medicare benefits, new cards are coming soon.

The new cards are being issued to help prevent identity theft. Social security numbers will no longer be on the front of the cards. Instead, there will be a unique Medicare number. This is in response to the new law enacted 2 years ago to discourage identity theft.

Medicare will start mailing out the new cards in April. The cards will be automatically mailed in waves, to various parts of the country, from April 2018 through April 2019. There is no fee for the card.

Read the official article from AARP HERE.

Copyright 2018 KPLC. All rights reserved.