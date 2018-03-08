Study: Seniors falling reached 50 billion in medical costs

A new study reveals the high price of falling among older adults.

The Center for Disease Control reports that 30 percent of adults aged 65 and older fall each year and these falls often result in serious injuries, decreases in mobility, and loss of independence.

CDC estimates the costs of treating both fatal and non-fatal falls in the U.S. reached 50 billion in 2015. The overall medical spending for fatal falls was estimated to be $754 million.

Experts say strategies to prevent falls could lead to a significant reduction in medical costs. The CDC strives to provide vital information about the magnitude of the problem and the potential financial effect of effective prevention strategies.

