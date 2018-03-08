Study: The sunnier the climate, the less chances of multiple scl - KPLC 7 News, Lake Charles, Louisiana

Study: The sunnier the climate, the less chances of multiple sclerosis

By Tresia Bowles, Digital Content Producer
LAKE CHARLES, LA (KPLC) -

A study has shown that living in sunnier climates may protect against multiple sclerosis.

Researchers from the American Academy of Neurology by the University of British Columbia in Vancouver, Canada, explained that people who live in areas where they are exposed to more of the sun's rays, specifically UV-B rays, may be less likely to develop multiple sclerosis.

The study said that while UV-B rays can cause sunburn and play a role in the development of skin cancer, it also produces vitamin D and lower levels of Vitamin D have been linked to an increased risk of MS.

The researchers looked at data on over 400 women; some with MS and some who did not have MS. Data shows that those who lived in the sunniest areas as kids had half the risk for MS as other women. This was based on those being exposed to the sun more than 10 hours per week in the summer and more than 4 hours per week in the winter. 

They found that women who lived in sunnier climates with the highest exposure to UV-B rays had a 45 percent reduced risk of forming MS across all age groups. 

For more information on the study visit the website HERE.

