Study: Opioids are not the best treatment for chronic pain

A recent study found that opioids are not the best treatment for many patients with chronic pain.

After a year-long study conducted by a SPACE Randomized Clinical Trial of more than 200 veterans being treated for back, hip or knee pain, it showed opioids were no better at improving pain that interfered with walking, working or sleep than other, less powerful drugs.

SPACE proved that the groups did not significantly differ on pain-related function over 12 months. Pain intensity was significantly better in the nonopioid group over the 12 months. The study also showed that patients who took opioids were *also* more likely to have medication-related side effects

The results do not support initiation of opioid therapy for moderate to severe chronic back pain or hip or knee osteoarthritis pain.

Read the results HERE.

Copyright 2018 KPLC. All rights reserved.