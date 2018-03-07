LC city council vote down business proposal near Legion Street a - KPLC 7 News, Lake Charles, Louisiana

LC city council vote down business proposal near Legion Street and Gelpi Drive

(Source: Maranda Whittington/KPLC) (Source: Maranda Whittington/KPLC)
LAKE CHARLES, LA (KPLC) -

A Lake Charles man with hopes of opening a new business had that idea cut short Wednesday night. 

He went before city council hoping they would see his vision, but that wasn't the case. 

"I'm really proposing to develop a beauty/barbershop in that area," said applicant Harvey Logan. 

 Logan went before city council Wednesday night asking them to consider rezoning a piece of property he owns from residential to business so his idea could come to life. 

"With this type of development project I could see the value of that property being able to increase," said Logan. "I could see taxes increase. I could see the value of properties around it…it could bring up home property improvements." 

But not everyone was keen on his plan. 

"If this business brings a lot of business, retail, barbershop, beauty shop, I can see a lot of traffic," said resident Angela Robinson. 

Just behind that property and those homes, sits the Kayouchee Coulee, where many residents lost their homes to flooding during Harvey.

"That property is small, and we're looking at a flood zone area, and quite natural that he's going to have to elevate that property... and when that water drains off of that lot, it's not all going to go into Legion Street," said resident Darryl Robinson. 

Logan's request failed in a three to one vote in the planning and zoning meeting, and that, along with residents concerns couldn't convince councilman Rodney Geyen to support the item. 

 "I know that they have already expressed that they would not like to see anything there, and they have every right because this is where they live," said Geyen. 

And with a unanimous vote, the corner of Legion Street and Gelpi Drive won't be seeing new businesses anytime soon. 

Logan did say he would be looking for a new area to try and place his business. 

Copyright 2018 KPLC. All rights reserved.

