Pitkin's rally falls short as Tigers fall to Zwolle, 48-41

It was new territory for Pitkin, but the Tigers looked the part in their 48-41 semifinal loss to Zwolle. It was Pitkin's first Marsh Madness appearance since the school's Class B title in 2004.

While the Tigers never led, Zwolle coach Bradley McLaren said the game didn't feel like that. Pitkin was never out of it.

Jake Greene's game plan was to limit turnovers, but in the first quarter alone, Pitkin gave the ball to the Hawks five times as Zwolle rushed out to a 15-7 lead.

But just when it looked like the Tigers may be run off the floor, Pitkin, led by sophomore Garrett Edwards, would stay in it as he hit a clutch three pointer to close out the first half. Zwolle led at the break, 26-16.

Despite Pitkin shooting 26% in the first half, the Tigers were still in it.

Pitkin would outscore Zwolle in the third and fourth quarter. Edwards' 23 points and seven points were a big factor why.

But on the other sideline, LaDarius Cutright was hotter than a pot of coffee. The Zwolle senior posted a double-double with 22 points and 10 boards on 8 of 9 shooting. His play kept the Hawks out in front, as Zwolle held an eight-point lead with four minutes left.

Pitkin would channel some Vernon Parish magic to get back in the game, Hunter Lockhart would drain a three-pointer to cut the lead to four, and Lockhart would pick up a rebound and putback with 26 seconds left, to make this a 2 point game.

Copyright 2018 KPLC. All rights reserved.