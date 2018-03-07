Neighbor describes alleged animal hoarding in Sulphur

Authorities say a shocking discovery led to the arrests of Kimberly Evans and Alfredo Sanchez in Sulphur. Both are charged with 35 counts of animal cruelty and six counts of aggravated animal cruelty.

This comes after several citations from Calcasieu Parish Animal Services over several months. They say after Evans failed to address the citations, the Sheriff's Office was called in and seized more than three dozen animals, some of them dead.

"It's one of those calls where you never know what you're going to encounter," said Chief Deputy Stitch Guillory.

He says deputies were shocked by the conditions in this home on Royer loop in Sulphur when they were called there last month.

Calcasieu Parish Animal Services said they first responded to the home in November 2017 in reference to a complaint of dogs running loose and tearing up the neighborhood.

Animal services say they spoke with Kimberly Evans and discovered at least 20 dogs on the property living in unsanitary conditions, without proper water or shelter.

"Just constantly barking, barking, barking," said neighbor Abe Cain.

Cain says the whole neighborhood has been dealing with this for at least a year.

"I won't even put my trash cans at the road at night because in the morning I get home, get the rake and clean up trash out my ditch because the dogs knock them over," said Cain. "Poor dogs were hungry."

CPAS says they wrote Evans several cruelty notices over the next several months, most of which they say Evans failed to address.

"They were at a standstill at that point and it's not animal services fault," said Guillory. "They went out there and did what they were supposed to do, they see the conditions, they wrote the citation, she just never responded."

Residents are given a certain amount of time to respond and correct a problem after each citation, then CPSO steps in and obtains a search warrant.

"There was fecal matter everywhere, urine, the place was not very sanitary at all," said Guillory. "It was just a total mess. There were dogs in crates that were dead with decomposing animal bodies. It was a terrible situation."

Guillory says 35 living animals were seized and six were found dead. Ranging from dogs to cats, birds and even a goat.

"Now I have cats hanging around here and my daughter felt bad and now she's feeding them," said Cain.

Cain says several cats showed up in his yard a day after the animals were seized and the pair living there were arrested.

The man living with Evans, Alfredo Sanchez, was also discovered to be living in the U.S. illegally, according to the Sheriff's Office.

They say he is a convicted felon and has been deported twice.

ICE will be handling that part of the investigation.

