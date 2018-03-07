Authorities say cow, two calves run over and killed near Port Ba - KPLC 7 News, Lake Charles, Louisiana

Authorities say cow, two calves run over and killed near Port Barre

By Kaley Willis, Digital Producer
Connect
Authorities are seeking help in finding those responsible for the deaths of a cow and three calves. (Source: Louisiana Construction and Industry Association) Authorities are seeking help in finding those responsible for the deaths of a cow and three calves. (Source: Louisiana Construction and Industry Association)
BATON ROUGE, LA (KPLC) -

Authorities are searching for those responsible for the deaths of a cow and three calves near Port Barre on March 3.

Inspectors say it appears the cattle were run over by a truck, according to Louisiana Department of Agriculture and Forestry. Witnesses say they heard what sounded like trucks mud riding in the area around midnight.

The LDAF Brand Commission and St. Landry Parish Sheriff's Office are seeking the public's help in finding those responsible for the deaths.

“Whoever is responsible entered onto private property that is clearly marked as private on the gate. There are also signs posted that state cattle are present on property,” said LDAF Commissioner Mike Strain, D.V.M.

Strain asked anyone with information on this crime to call Livestock Crimestoppers at 1-800-556- 9714, the LDAF Hotline 1-855-452-5323 or St. Landry Parish Crimestoppers at 337-948-TIPS.

Copyright 2018 KPLC. All rights reserved.

  • More Local NewsNewsMore>>

  • Jennings Police Department seeks help finding missing man

    Jennings Police Department seeks help finding missing man

    Monday, March 26 2018 11:29 AM EDT2018-03-26 15:29:12 GMT
    (Source: KPLC)(Source: KPLC)

    The Jennings Police Department is seeking the public's assistance in locating a missing person. Kevin Eugene Cretchen, 43, has been missing for over 24 hours and was last seen in the area of his residence 718 Orange Street. JPD says he was wearing a green jacket and usually rides a small bicycle. Jennings Police Department Contact the Jennings Police Department at 337-821-5513 with any information. Copyright 2018 KPLC. All rights reserved. 

    More >>

    The Jennings Police Department is seeking the public's assistance in locating a missing person. Kevin Eugene Cretchen, 43, has been missing for over 24 hours and was last seen in the area of his residence 718 Orange Street. JPD says he was wearing a green jacket and usually rides a small bicycle. Jennings Police Department Contact the Jennings Police Department at 337-821-5513 with any information. Copyright 2018 KPLC. All rights reserved. 

    More >>

  • Jennings man arrested on attempted first-degree murder charge

    Jennings man arrested on attempted first-degree murder charge

    Monday, March 26 2018 11:28 AM EDT2018-03-26 15:28:10 GMT

    On March 24, 2018, Jeff Davis Parish deputies responded to a disturbance in the 2100 block of Duhon Road in Jennings.

    More >>

    On March 24, 2018, Jeff Davis Parish deputies responded to a disturbance in the 2100 block of Duhon Road in Jennings.

    More >>

  • BREAKING

    FIRE MARSHAL: 5 suspicious fires being investigated in Leesville

    FIRE MARSHAL: 5 suspicious fires being investigated in Leesville

    Monday, March 26 2018 11:23 AM EDT2018-03-26 15:23:45 GMT
    Five suspicious fires in Leesville overnight are being investigated. (Source: Office of the State Fire Marshal)Five suspicious fires in Leesville overnight are being investigated. (Source: Office of the State Fire Marshal)

    Five fires reported within a 30-minute span in Leesville early Monday morning are being investigated, authorities with the Office of the State Fire Marshal said. The Leesville Fire Department received reports of fires of two vehicles, an occupied home, a small commercial building and a storage shed within a half-hour, beginning just before 2 a.m. Monday, said Ashley Rodrigue, public affairs director for the State Fire Marshal's office. She said the fires were centered in one neighbo...

    More >>

    Five fires reported within a 30-minute span in Leesville early Monday morning are being investigated, authorities with the Office of the State Fire Marshal said. The Leesville Fire Department received reports of fires of two vehicles, an occupied home, a small commercial building and a storage shed within a half-hour, beginning just before 2 a.m. Monday, said Ashley Rodrigue, public affairs director for the State Fire Marshal's office. She said the fires were centered in one neighbo...

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly