Authorities say cow, two calves run over and killed near Port Barre

Authorities are searching for those responsible for the deaths of a cow and three calves near Port Barre on March 3.

Inspectors say it appears the cattle were run over by a truck, according to Louisiana Department of Agriculture and Forestry. Witnesses say they heard what sounded like trucks mud riding in the area around midnight.

The LDAF Brand Commission and St. Landry Parish Sheriff's Office are seeking the public's help in finding those responsible for the deaths.

“Whoever is responsible entered onto private property that is clearly marked as private on the gate. There are also signs posted that state cattle are present on property,” said LDAF Commissioner Mike Strain, D.V.M.

Strain asked anyone with information on this crime to call Livestock Crimestoppers at 1-800-556- 9714, the LDAF Hotline 1-855-452-5323 or St. Landry Parish Crimestoppers at 337-948-TIPS.

