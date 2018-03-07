City, Redevelopment Authority hosting property buyers informatio - KPLC 7 News, Lake Charles, Louisiana

City, Redevelopment Authority hosting property buyers information sessions

By Jillian Corder, Assistant News Director
Tax-delinquent properties to be auctioned. (Source: KPLC) Tax-delinquent properties to be auctioned. (Source: KPLC)
LAKE CHARLES, LA (KPLC) -

The city and the Lake Charles North Redevelopment Authority are helping those looking to purchase property buy tax-delinquent real estate.

A community information session will be held at noon and again at 6:30 p.m. onThursday, March 8, at at the Allen P. August Multi-Purpose Annex at 2000 Moeling Street.

At the free event, prospective buyers can get training on all aspects of purchasing tax-delinquent properties, including how to acquire title insurance.

The City of Lake Charles and the LCNRA auction these properties online through CivicSource.

"By hosting the sale online, bidders who would normally be unable to attend the auction in person are able to participate from their homes or places of business. The sales return blighted, abandoned or tax-delinquent properties to commerce while regenerating significant annual tax revenues to the City," stated a release from the city of Lake Charles.

It reports there are 93 properties available for deposit in Lake Charles.

“An important aspect of redevelopment in North Lake Charles is reducing the number of abandoned properties in our neighborhoods, converting them into new homes that serve the needs of the district," said LCNRA President Kathleen Dorsey Bellow. "Working with CivicSource and community-minded investors, the LCNRA has made a good start in this area. We encourage all interested persons to come out, ask your questions and learn more about the possibilities."

Visit CivicSource.com to view a complete listing of qualified, tax-adjudicated properties or to nominate properties for auction through a deposit of $850. The properties are listed for legal and closing costs.

Copyright 2018 KPLC. All rights reserved.

