Ham Reid-Nelson Road Roundabout officially complete - KPLC 7 News, Lake Charles, Louisiana

Ham Reid-Nelson Road Roundabout officially complete

(NBC NEWS) -

A flag-raising ceremony was held Wednesday morning to mark the official completion of the Ham Reid-Nelson Roundabout.

Calcasieu Parish Police Jury officials and area military veterans were there for the celebration.

The roundabout has been open since August 2017, but crews have continued to work on adding road striping, brick pavers, sidewalks and landscaping since that time.

The project began in July 2016, with a price tag of $4.3 million.

Police juror for district six, Dennis Scott, said this roundabout was money well spent.

"Not only for the safety of people in Calcasieu, but for the quality of life." Scott said.

Scott said since the roundabout opened, traffic flow has been improved significantly.

"Even in peak hours traffic continually moves," Scoot said. "It's been able to slow traffic down but yet keep it moving so if their is a collision on a roundabout it's usually slower and side collisions."

So what's next? Plans for more roundabouts are already in the works.

"Down the road on Lake Street and Ham Reid," Scott said. "We'll also be adding one on the corner of Elliot and Ham Reid road, then at Big Lake and Ham Reid." 

"This corridor will be nothing but flow freeing traffic and we believe that's the best route for the future."

According to the Police Jury website, before the construction of the roundabout, injury crashes were reported each year at the the Ham Reid-Nelson road intersection.

  • More Local NewsNewsMore>>

  • Jennings Police Department seeks help finding missing man

    Jennings Police Department seeks help finding missing man

    Monday, March 26 2018 11:29 AM EDT2018-03-26 15:29:12 GMT
    (Source: KPLC)(Source: KPLC)

    The Jennings Police Department is seeking the public's assistance in locating a missing person. Kevin Eugene Cretchen, 43, has been missing for over 24 hours and was last seen in the area of his residence 718 Orange Street. JPD says he was wearing a green jacket and usually rides a small bicycle. Jennings Police Department Contact the Jennings Police Department at 337-821-5513 with any information. Copyright 2018 KPLC. All rights reserved. 

    More >>

    The Jennings Police Department is seeking the public's assistance in locating a missing person. Kevin Eugene Cretchen, 43, has been missing for over 24 hours and was last seen in the area of his residence 718 Orange Street. JPD says he was wearing a green jacket and usually rides a small bicycle. Jennings Police Department Contact the Jennings Police Department at 337-821-5513 with any information. Copyright 2018 KPLC. All rights reserved. 

    More >>

  • Jennings man arrested on attempted first-degree murder charge

    Jennings man arrested on attempted first-degree murder charge

    Monday, March 26 2018 11:28 AM EDT2018-03-26 15:28:10 GMT

    On March 24, 2018, Jeff Davis Parish deputies responded to a disturbance in the 2100 block of Duhon Road in Jennings.

    More >>

    On March 24, 2018, Jeff Davis Parish deputies responded to a disturbance in the 2100 block of Duhon Road in Jennings.

    More >>

  • BREAKING

    FIRE MARSHAL: 5 suspicious fires being investigated in Leesville

    FIRE MARSHAL: 5 suspicious fires being investigated in Leesville

    Monday, March 26 2018 11:23 AM EDT2018-03-26 15:23:45 GMT
    Five suspicious fires in Leesville overnight are being investigated. (Source: Office of the State Fire Marshal)Five suspicious fires in Leesville overnight are being investigated. (Source: Office of the State Fire Marshal)

    Five fires reported within a 30-minute span in Leesville early Monday morning are being investigated, authorities with the Office of the State Fire Marshal said. The Leesville Fire Department received reports of fires of two vehicles, an occupied home, a small commercial building and a storage shed within a half-hour, beginning just before 2 a.m. Monday, said Ashley Rodrigue, public affairs director for the State Fire Marshal's office. She said the fires were centered in one neighbo...

    More >>

    Five fires reported within a 30-minute span in Leesville early Monday morning are being investigated, authorities with the Office of the State Fire Marshal said. The Leesville Fire Department received reports of fires of two vehicles, an occupied home, a small commercial building and a storage shed within a half-hour, beginning just before 2 a.m. Monday, said Ashley Rodrigue, public affairs director for the State Fire Marshal's office. She said the fires were centered in one neighbo...

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly