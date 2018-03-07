March 24 election: What's on my ballot?

The primary election will be held March 24. (Source: KPLC) SOUTHWEST LOUISIANA (KPLC) -
On Saturday, March 24, voters around Southwest Louisiana will head to the polls to vote in the primary election. Listed below is what's on the ballot in every Southwest Louisiana parish. Click here to view early voting locations and times.
CALCASIEU PARISH
Sulphur Mayor
- Mike Danahay (DEM)
- Chris Duncan (REP)
Sulphur City Council District 1
- Dru Ellender (REP)
- Randy Hebert (IND)
Sulphur City Council District 2
- Donnie Fuslier (IND)
- Mike Koonce (DEM)
- Hunter Pago (REP)
- Johnny Thomas (REP)
Sulphur City Council District 3
- Melinda D. Hardy (DEM)
- Lelan J. LaBorde (IND)
Sulphur City Council District 4
- Joy Abshire (REP)
- Randy Favre, Jr. (REP)
Sulphur City Council District 5
- Danny DiPetta, Jr. (REP)
- Jesse N. Fontenot (IND)
- Gerrit Zick Lawrence (REP)
- Mandy Thomas (REP)
ALLEN PARISH
Kinder Drainage District No. 2
- Shall Drainage District No. 2 of the Parish of Allen, State of Louisiana (Kinder Drainage District No. 2), levy a special tax of four (4) mills (the estimated amount reasonably expected to be collected from the levy of the tax for one entire year being $93,400) on all the property subject to taxation in said District, for a period of ten (10) years beginning with the year 2018 and ending with the year 2027, for the purpose of improving, maintaining and operating said District's drainage works?
BEAUREGARD PARISH
DeRidder Mayor
- Misty Clanton (NOPTY)
- Mike Harper (NOPTY)
Merryville Chief of Police
- Tommy Robberson (REP)
- Robert Earl Thompson (DEM)
DeRidder Councilmen at Large (two to be elected)
- Michelle Pierce Bennett (DEM)
- MK Dokwal (NOPTY)
- Michael D. Harris (DEM)
- Vincent Labue (IND)
- Chance Lewis (REP)
- Billy Spikes (DEM)
DeRidder City Council District 1
- Steven Brand (DEM)
- Kimaron Haynes Moore (DEM)
DeRidder City Council District 2
- Faith Buckley Scott (DEM)
- Julian "Pee Wee" Williams (DEM)
Merryville Aldermen (Five to be elected)
- Mark W. Allen (IND)
- Rodney Farris (IND)
- Daniel R. Ferguson (REP)
- Amanda Dawn Pointer (DEM)
- Dale Reinhardt (NOPTY)
- Alison Page Robberson (REP)
- Sara Barnes Sellers (DEM)
- Shelia Lanier Smith (NOPTY)
- Darrell Thompson (DEM)
- Jay Williamson, Jr. (DEM)
CAMERON PARISH
No races
JEFF DAVIS PARISH
Member of School Board District 10
- Vickie Buller (IND)
- James Edward Tarver (NOPTY)
VERNON PARISH
DeRidder Mayor
- Misty Clanton (NOPTY)
- Mike Harper (NOPTY)
Leesville Mayor
- Rick Allen (OTHER)
- Roland Huson (DEM)
New Llano Mayor
- Freddie Boswell (REP)
- Denis Jordan (REP)
New Llano Chief of Police
- Marie Carter (REP)
- Danny Hunt (DEM)
Anacoco Chief of Police
- Mike Martin (DEM)
- Michael Sanders (REP)
- Bradley Shores (REP)
- Jerry C. Waller (REP)
DeRidder Councilmen at Large (two to be elected)
- Michelle Pierce Bennett (DEM)
- MK Dokwal (NOPTY)
- Michael D. Harris (DEM)
- Vincent Labue (IND)
- Chance Lewis (REP)
- Billy Spikes (DEM)
Leesville City Councilman District 3
- Danny Dowd (DEM)
- Nicole Ybarra (NOPTY)
Leesville City Councilman District 4
- Phillip R. Hunt (DEM)
- Tony Shapkoff (DEM)
New Llano Councilmen (five to be elected)
- Charlotte McHenry Cooper (DEM)
- Lesley Poteat (DEM)
- Terry Speicher (REP)
- Stew Steward III (DEM)
- Carolyn H. Todd (DEM)
- Ervin Wilson, Sr. (DEM)
- Ervin "Buggy" Wilson, Jr. (DEM)
Copyright 2018 KPLC. All rights reserved.