Early voting dates, locations for March 24 primary election

By Kaley Willis, Digital Producer
Early voting for the March 24 Primary Election will be held March 10 - 17. (Source: Louisiana Secretary of State) Early voting for the March 24 Primary Election will be held March 10 - 17. (Source: Louisiana Secretary of State)
LOUISIANA (KPLC) -

Early voting for the March 24 primary election will be held from 8:30 a.m. - 6 p.m. March 10 - March 17 (excluding Sunday, March 11) at the following locations:

Allen Parish:

105 N Fifth Street 
Oberlin, LA 70655

Beauregard Parish:

204 S Stewart 
DeRidder, LA 70634

Jeff Davis Parish:

302 N Cutting Ave
Jennings, LA 70546

Calcasieu Parish:

Parish Courthouse
1000 Ryan Street - Room 7 
Lake Charles, LA 70601

West Calcasieu Business Center
500 A N. Huntington St. BLDG B
Sulphur, LA 70663

Moss Bluff Library
261 Parish Rd
Moss Bluff, LA 70611

Cameron Parish:

Cameron West Annex
148 Smith Circle
Cameron, LA 70631

Vernon Parish:

Annex, 301 E. Courthouse Street
Leesville, LA 71446

The deadline to request an absentee by mail ballot is by 4:30 p.m. March 20. Voters can request an absentee ballot online on the Secretary of State's Voter Portal or by writing in through the Registrar of Voter's Office.

