LCPD patrol unit involved in accident on Nelson Road

A Lake Charles police cruiser responding to Barbe High was involved in an accident on Nelson Road Wednesday. (Source: Chandler Watkins / KPLC)

A Lake Charles police officer responding to a reported incident on Barbe High's campus was involved in an accident on Nelson Road Wednesday morning.

Deputy Chief Mark Kraus, with the Lake Charles Police Department, said that LCPD was notified at 11:14 a.m. of a possible active shooter at Barbe High School.

No weapon was found at Barbe.

A Lake Charles police officer, who had his lights and sirens on, was heading to Barbe when he and a black truck collided on Nelson Road, Kraus said.

The Deputy Chief says that it is unclear who caused the car accident at this time. The initial belief is that the officer was heading south and the other vehicle pulled out in front of him, but it is still under investigation.

Two people in the truck were transported to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, Kraus said.

Police “are fully committed to protecting our children, and if that means getting there as fast as we can, we need the public to understand that when they see blue lights and sirens to please get out of the way,” Kraus said.

