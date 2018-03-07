Sheriff: Authorities respond to report of gun at Barbe High, no - KPLC 7 News, Lake Charles, Louisiana

Sheriff: Authorities respond to report of gun at Barbe High, no weapon found

By Johnathan Manning, Digital Content Manager
Calcasieu Parish Sheriff deputies found no weapon after a report of a gun on Barbe's campus Wednesday morning. (Source: Viewer photo) Calcasieu Parish Sheriff deputies found no weapon after a report of a gun on Barbe's campus Wednesday morning. (Source: Viewer photo)
LAKE CHARLES, LA (KPLC) -

Calcasieu Sheriff Tony Mancuso says that authorities received a report of a student with a gun at Barbe High School this morning, but no weapon has been found.

Mancuso said a sweep of the entire school was conducted twice as a precautionary measure.

"At approximately eleven o'clock this morning we received information that a student possibly had a gun," Doug Poole, security enforcement commander with the Calcasieu Parish Sheriff's Office said. "That student was quickly apprehended by our safe school people and brought to the office and the investigation continues."

Mancuso said deputies found the student through surveillance video, but the student was unarmed and all students are safe

Barbe was placed under a precautionary lockdown, which has since been lifted, Calcasieu Parish School Board spokeswoman Holly Holland said.

"We just want to make sure that everybody understands the students are safe and the situation is over," said Poole. "We're in the middle of the investigation right now and there was no firearm located."

Mayor Nic Hunter also released a statement assuring residents that the City of Lake Charles is dedicated to the safety of the city.

“Following the events today at Barbe High School, I want to assure our residents that the City of Lake Charles will do everything humanly possible to keep our city safe," said Hunter. "The protection of our children is paramount. I want to remind our citizens that if you see or hear of something that seems suspicious, report the information to law enforcement."

Hunter also commended local law enforcement for their quick response.

“Within literal seconds of law enforcement being notified of a possible situation, my office was in communication with the Lake Charles Police Department and Calcasieu Parish Sheriff’s Office. I want to commend both agencies along with the Louisiana State Police for their swift and thorough response," said Hunter.

