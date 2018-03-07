2018 Louisiana Pirate Festival set for May 3-13

The 2018 Louisiana Pirate Festival will be held May 3-13 (Source: Louisiana Pirate Festival)

The 2018 Louisiana Pirate Festival will be held May 3-13 at the Lake Charles Civic Center.

This year's festival will feature live music, a boat parade, a petting zoo, games and attractions, a barbecue cook-off and more. This year, the newly renamed festival will hold a parade extravaganza on May 6 as well as the Louisiana Pirate Festival Costume Ball on May 11 before a fireworks display over the lake.

A full lineup of the events and performances will be announced on March 13, according to the Southwest Louisiana Convention and Visitors Bureau.

