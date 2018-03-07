Black Heritage Festival taking place March 10 in Lake Charles

The Black Heritage Festival is set for Saturday, March 10 at the Lake Charles Civic Center. (Source: KPLC)

If you're hungry for mouthwatering food, terrific music and great family fun then mark your calendar for Saturday, March 10 with the Black Heritage Festival.



Taking place at the Lake Charles Civic Center, entertainers will perform gospel, Zydeco, blues, spoken word and more on the kids and main stages.



Food booths will serve plenty of great tasting Louisiana Creole and traditional African-American foods, including gumbo, jambalaya and barbecue.



The vendor marketplace will be open with an array of art, books, jewelry, African artifacts, clothing, collectibles, Greek paraphernalia and more.



You'll also be able to enjoy a Kids Zone, games, Zydeco Aerobics, Baby Expo/Healthy Baby Contest!

The festival starts at noon and lasts until 6:00 P.M. Admission ranges from $5-10 per person.

For more information, visit www.bhflc.org.



