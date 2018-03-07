MSU hosts spring career and internship fair - KPLC 7 News, Lake Charles, Louisiana

MSU hosts spring career and internship fair

LAKE CHARLES, LA (KPLC) -

McNeese students are getting a look at career and internship opportunities available in the Lake Area.

The spring 2018 career and internship fair takes place from 10 a.m. until 2 p.m. Wednesday in the Recreational Complex on campus. McNeese students of all majors and classifications, as well as alumni, can participate.

 The career and internship fair is a great opportunity for prospective employers to connect with students and alumni seeking part-time and full-time jobs, co-op positions and internships, according to Lin Burgess, coordinator of the McNeese Career and Student Development Center.

Some employers are focused on students from specific majors - engineering and business continue to be the top two at McNeese but most are interested in McNeese students from any major.

More than 70 employers have signed up and include companies, government agencies and non-profit organizations.

