MSU hosts spring career and internship fair

McNeese State University’s Counseling Center and Health Services will sponsor educational programming on campus during Alcohol Awareness Week that runs from February 26-March 2. (Source: MSU)

McNeese students are getting a look at career and internship opportunities available in the Lake Area.

The spring 2018 career and internship fair takes place from 10 a.m. until 2 p.m. Wednesday in the Recreational Complex on campus. McNeese students of all majors and classifications, as well as alumni, can participate.

The career and internship fair is a great opportunity for prospective employers to connect with students and alumni seeking part-time and full-time jobs, co-op positions and internships, according to Lin Burgess, coordinator of the McNeese Career and Student Development Center.



Some employers are focused on students from specific majors - engineering and business continue to be the top two at McNeese – but most are interested in McNeese students from any major.



More than 70 employers have signed up and include companies, government agencies and non-profit organizations.

Copyright 2018 KPLC. All rights reserved.