A Lake Charles 3-legged Dog competes with 265 other dogs for a big award

Jeanie the 3-legged dog is competing with 265 other canines for the 2018 American Humane Hero Dog Awards®.

A new release states that the award is the nations highest honor recognizing Mankind's best friend. The awards are voted by the American public.

Jeanie is an 11-year-old Pom-Yorkie-Poodle-Papillion mixed breed who was homeless and rescued in Louisiana to be a certified therapy dog. She and her owner volunteer at hospitals, schools, nursing homes, reading programs, and veteran homes.

Jeanie was rescued at 5 months old and after her adoption, her crippled front leg was removed by a local vet. Through her service, she was able to help an apprehensive child speak to officers after witnessing a suicide, comfort students during finals week, and help a crying veteran with dementia calm down.

Jeanie is competing in the Therapy Dog category and anyone who wishes to vote is asked to visit www.herodogawards.org. Supporters can vote in the first round once a day until April 25.

