A Lake Charles 3-legged Dog competes with 265 other dogs for a big award

By Tresia Bowles, Digital Content Producer
LAKE CHARLES, LA

Jeanie the 3-legged dog is competing with 265 other canines for the 2018 American Humane Hero Dog Awards®.

A new release states that the award is the nations highest honor recognizing Mankind's best friend. The awards are voted by the American public.

Jeanie is an 11-year-old Pom-Yorkie-Poodle-Papillion mixed breed who was homeless and rescued in Louisiana to be a certified therapy dog. She and her owner volunteer at hospitals, schools, nursing homes, reading programs, and veteran homes.

Jeanie was rescued at 5 months old and after her adoption, her crippled front leg was removed by a local vet. Through her service, she was able to help an apprehensive child speak to officers after witnessing a suicide, comfort students during finals week, and help a crying veteran with dementia calm down. 

Jeanie is competing in the Therapy Dog category and anyone who wishes to vote is asked to visit www.herodogawards.org. Supporters can vote in the first round once a day until April 25. 

Copyright 2018 KPLC. All rights reserved. 

    The Jennings Police Department is seeking the public's assistance in locating a missing person. Kevin Eugene Cretchen, 43, has been missing for over 24 hours and was last seen in the area of his residence 718 Orange Street. JPD says he was wearing a green jacket and usually rides a small bicycle. Jennings Police Department Contact the Jennings Police Department at 337-821-5513 with any information. Copyright 2018 KPLC. All rights reserved. 

    On March 24, 2018, Jeff Davis Parish deputies responded to a disturbance in the 2100 block of Duhon Road in Jennings.

    Five fires reported within a 30-minute span in Leesville early Monday morning are being investigated, authorities with the Office of the State Fire Marshal said. The Leesville Fire Department received reports of fires of two vehicles, an occupied home, a small commercial building and a storage shed within a half-hour, beginning just before 2 a.m. Monday, said Ashley Rodrigue, public affairs director for the State Fire Marshal's office. She said the fires were centered in one neighbo...

