Sheriff Tony Mancuso's SWAT teams head to the schools this week

Sheriff Tony Mancuso's new school safety plan began Monday.

You can expect to see some new faces on campus for schools in Calcasieu Parish. Two separate teams of SWAT members will be patrolling area schools.

On Feb. 28 during a live news conference, Mancuso explained that all public schools in Calcasieu Parish will have SWAT team officers on their campuses on a daily basis. They will serve as a "rapid response team" in case of a potential threat.

This plan was in response to the aftermath of the Florida High School massacre last month.

Copyright 2018 KPLC. All rights reserved.