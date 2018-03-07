West Virginia teacher strike ends

The West Virginia teacher strike ended Tuesday morning with a deal to raise their pay five percent.

The teachers' strike that has involved 20,000 teachers, canceled nine consecutive school days and over a week of protests across the state, is finally over.

This morning, the state Senate agreed to accept the house position.The deal also includes a five percent pay raise across the board for all state employees.

Senator Craig Blair says to make this pay raise possible there will be a twenty million dollar reduction in spending for state government and the funds will partly be taken out of Medicaid.

Senator Blair is encouraging superintendents, teachers, and service personnel to go back to work.

Copyright 2018 KPLC. All rights reserved.