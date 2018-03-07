Southwest Louisiana Booking Report: Mar 6

Lynn Carlin, 49, Sulphur: Stop signs and yield sign, penalties for violations, violations of registration provisions, switched license plate, no motor vehicle insurance, possession of a controlled dangerous substance.

Melinda Blakely, 38, Lake Charles: Possession of marijuana, two counts of possession of a controlled dangerous substance, identity theft less than $300.

Chasity Marshall, 29, Sulphur: Direct contempt of court.

Jack Hoffpauir, 62, Lake Charles: Theft less than $1,000.

Matthew Lancto, 21, Sulphur: Produce, manufacture, distribute or possess with intent, prohibited acts, drug paraphernalia, license plate light required, drive must be license.

Bryan Powell, 29, Lake Charles: Possession of marijuana, possession of a controlled dangerous substance.

Emily Aymond, 28, Sulphur: Probation detainer.

Joshlynn Moore, 37, Sulphur: Two counts of Instate detainer.

Joshua Freeman, 36, Lake Charles: Direct contempt of court, domestic abuse battery, resisting an officer, prohibited acts, drug paraphernalia.

Darren Landry, 43, Lake Charles: Instate detainer.

David Elliot, 42, Newton, TX: Out of state detainer.

Kelly Pettifield, 36, Lake Charles: Prohibited acts, drug paraphernalia, three counts possession of a controlled dangerous substance.

Stephanie Trahan, 26, Ragley: Instate detainer.

Terrance Ceasar, 29, Lake Charles: Probation detainer.

Lloyd Freeman, 53, Orange, TX: Four counts of Illegal possession of stolen firearms, theft $750 to $5,000, theft under $750.

Leon Williams, 23, Baton Rouge: Direct contempt of court.

Christina Holt, 37, Lake Charles: Parole detainer.

Brian Jeffers, 38, Lake Charles: Direct contempt of court.

Nathan Boothe, 40, Sulphur: Domestic abuse battery, false imprisonment.

Eric Tremmel, 31, Sulphur: Direct contempt of court.

Michael Miller, 49, Lake Charles: Direct contempt of court.

