Study: New program helps adolescents complete HPV vaccinations

A new University of Colorado study assessed a training program that helped increase the number of adolescents who started and completed the HPV vaccine series.

Researchers used the program to help doctors better communicate about HPV vaccines with patients and their parents. Medical professionals used some toolkit components more than others and plan to use them in the future.

The HPV vaccine has been shown to help reduce the risk of cervical cancer, however, less than half of teens complete all of the recommended doses.

The study found the program helped improvements for girls and boys sustain increases in HPV vaccine series with controls over time. Future research will need to examine if similar effects of vaccination rates can be achieved through more generalizable dissemination methods such as the internet.

To read more about the study, visit the JAMA Pediatrics website.

